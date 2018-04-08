Inside Jeetendra's 76th Birthday Party With Children Ekta And Tusshar Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor threw a birthday bash for father Jeetendra on Saturday evening. The party was attended by several of Jeetendra's colleagues and friends from the Indian film industry including veteran actor Prem Chopra, Randhir Kapoor and David Dhawan. Jeetendra, who turned 76 on Saturday, was dressed in silver Pathani suit, a matching silver koti and white shoes for the party while daughter Ekta Kapoor picked a short black dress and matching open-toe wedge heels. Tusshar Kapoor was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black denim. The guest list also included TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, Mona Singh and Neelam Kothari.
Highlights
- Jeetendra's real name is Ravi Kapoor
- He married Shobha in 1972
- Jeetendra and Shobha are parents to Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor
See pictures:
Ekta Kapoor shared two pictures from inside the party on her Instagram. She captioned one of the posts, "Friends like family."
Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram posts:
Earlier, Ekta Kapoor posted an adorable click of nephew Laksshya Kapoor with his grandfather Jeetendra on latter's birthday on social media along with several heart emoticons and captioned it, "Happy birthday!!! Laksshya's dada.' Tusshar Kapoor re-posted his sister Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post and wrote, "Baar Baar din yeh aaye...Happy birthday to Laksshya's dada!!"
Last year for Jeetendra's 75th birthday, the Kapoor family flew to Jaipur. The Caravan star celebrated his big day with his childhood friends, family and colleagues from Bollywood. Ekta Kapoor had re-posted a video of the actor dancing on a Bollywood number from the party. The video was originally shared by Neetu Kapoor, who was also present there.
Ekta Kapoor had earlier revealed that her father's 75th birthday was a 'defining moment of her life.' Speaking of which she earlier told news agency IANS, "For years, my father and mother saved the best of alcohol for my marriage. This year, the defining moment of my life came when my father took all of that out on his 75th birthday. It was a celebration of today and not expectations of tomorrow."
(With inputs from IANS)