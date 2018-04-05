Ekta Kapoor Wants To Know 'Why Settling Down Is Linked To Getting Married'

Ekta Kapoor is at peace with her singlehood and wonders why the world wants her to get married in order to settle down. The 42-year-old producer, who brought a revolution on the small screen with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, is tired of answering questions such as, "When are you settling down?" reported news agency IANS. Ekta said that she fails to understand why Indian society still believes that being married is the only way for women to settle down. "What I am asked a lot by journalists is, 'When are you settling down?' How much more do I need to settle down? I really don't understand why settling down is linked to getting married," IANS quoted her as saying.
Ekta Kapoor, who was at an event in Mumbai, also revealed that the best moment of her life was when her parents, who had been saving the best alcohol for her marriage took it all out on her father and actor Jeetendra's 75th birthday. "For years, my father and mother saved the best of alcohol for my marriage. This year, the defining moment of my life came when my father took all of that out on his 75th birthday. It was a celebration of today and not expectations of tomorrow," she told IANS.
Last month, Ekta's fans went crazy after she posted a picture of a couple walking away hand-in-hand on her Instagram, which she captioned, "Somethings come late. But some things are worth the wait." Instagram users started speculating that perhaps the TV czarina has found her 'prince charming.' "Oh my God, are you getting married?" and "So finally you got your Prince Charming man," were some of the comments on her post.
Ekta Kapoor is the elder daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. She has a younger brother Tusshar, who is also an actor. Tusshar Kapoor became a single parent via IVF in June 2016. Ekta Kapoor totally adores her nephew Lakshhya and often posts pictures of him on her social media accounts.
