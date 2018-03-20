For Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi And Anita Hassanandani, It's More Of A Fun Trip To London. See Pics

Ekta posted a few clicks with actress Anita Hassanandani on her Instagram and wrote, "Bestie forever"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 20, 2018 23:02 IST
The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein pictured in London (Image courtesy - ektaravikapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ekta wrote, "Thank God, some friends, don't come with expiry dates"
  2. "Day 1, let's spread some love people," wrote Karan Patel
  3. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team is in London to shoot some sequences
Producer Ekta Kapoor and the lead cast of her TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein - Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel and Aly Goni- are in London to shoot some sequences for the upcoming track in the show. But their Instagram posts tell a different tale. Apart from the usual shooting schedules, the team is definitely having a blast on the sets. Ekta Kapoor has been keeping us updated on all the fun. She shared a few clicks with actress Anita Hassanandani on her Instagram. One of the posts was captioned, "Thank God, some friends, people don't come with expiry dates #bestieforever #bestiefortherestie."

Here's what Ekta Kapoor and others have been posting on Instagram:
 

 
 

@tanusridgupta @gayatrigil we miss uuuu!

A post shared by Ek-kehnekohumsafarhai (@ektaravikapoor) on


 
 

#TreesWithCharacter. #SunnyWinterDays need #NoFilter.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on


 
 

From 30 to 0 degree how cold it is that u can figure out from my red face #YHMinLondon

A post shared by (@alygoni) on



Amid all the work, Anita Hassanandani took a minute to pose for a picture and let her fans know how she has been living her 'YRF dream' - wearing a saree in extremely cold conditions. She posted a picture of her dressed in a stunning black lace saree on Instagram and captioned her post, "Living my #YRF dream via #YHM saree in 1 degree Celsius #Transparent #Classic #Black #Saree #Blessed #londondreams."

Here's what she posted:
 


Actor Karan Patel also posted a picture of the team on his Instagram and wrote, "#YehHaiMohobbatein in #London... Day 1 ... let's spread some love people...! However, his wife Ankita Bhargava was quick to remind him that he is there to 'just shoot'. She commented on his posts, "Pretty, pretty and cutie together!!! Just shoot ok! Don't have too much fun, don't shop and don't take great pictures ok?!?" We feel you Ankita.

See their Instagram exchange:
 
 

#YehHaiMohobbatein in #London .... Day 1 ... lets spread some love ppl ...!

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on

ankita bhargava

Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava posted this on his Instagram



Prior to London, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team also shot some sequences in Australia and Bulgaria.
 

