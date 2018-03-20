Pics: Anita Hassanandani Is Living The Life Of A Yash Raj Heroine Without Being One

Actress Anita Hassanandani is "living her YRF dream" on the sets of television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein , which is currently being shot in London. Anita posted a picture of herself dressed in a black saree and said: "Living my #YRF dream via #YHM. Saree in one degree Celsius." Anita lived a day in the life of a quintessential YRF heroine, who typically romances her hero in freezing temperatures wearing colourful sarees. The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein , including lead actress Divyanka Tripathi, Krishna Bhatacharya, Aly Goni and producer Ekta Kapoor, are filming for the show's upcoming track in London. Apart from the show, shopping is keeping Anita Hassanandani busy. She told news agency IANS: "I'm missing my husband too much! I've spent my time shooting and shopping here in London."
Ekta and Anita shared maximum selfies. Anita Hassanandani has also signed up for Ekta's Naagin 3, which will also feature actress Surbhi Jyoti ( Qubool Hai and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai).
Take a look at the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein chilling in London.
In the current track of the show, Simran is hell-bent to ruin Ishita's (Divyanka Tripathi) life whom she blames for her daughter's death. Simran is merciless and is willing to harm her brother Raman to defeat Ishita.