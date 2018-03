Pics: Anita Hassanandani Is Living The Life Of A Yash Raj Heroine Without Being One

Highlights Divyanka Tripathi and Ekta Kapoor are also in London Anita wore a saree in 1 degree Celsius and said: "Living my #YRF dream" Apart from shooting, Anita is also busy shopping

Actress Anita Hassanandani is "living her YRF dream" on the sets of television show, which is currently being shot in London. Anita posted a picture of herself dressed in a blackand said: "Living my #YRF dream via #YHM.in one degree Celsius." Anita lived a day in the life of a quintessential YRF heroine, who typically romances her hero in freezing temperatures wearing colourful. The team of, including lead actress Divyanka Tripathi, Krishna Bhatacharya, Aly Goni and producer Ekta Kapoor, are filming for the show's upcoming track in London. Apart from the show, shopping is keeping Anita Hassanandani busy. She told news agency IANS: " I'm missing my husband too much! I've spent my time shooting and shopping here in London."Ekta and Anita shared maximum selfies. Anita Hassanandani has also signed up for Ekta's Naagin 3 , which will also feature actress Surbhi Jyoti (and).Take a look at the cast ofchilling in London. This is the third foreign location shoot for the cast of. They've previously shot in Australia and Bulgaria. But some primary members of the current track ofwere missing from the sets. Karan Patel, who plays Divyanka's onscreen husband Raman and Shireen Mirza, who plays the antagonist Simran are apparently not in London.In the current track of the show, Simran is hell-bent to ruin Ishita's (Divyanka Tripathi) life whom she blames for her daughter's death. Simran is merciless and is willing to harm her brother Raman to defeat Ishita.