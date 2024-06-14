Inside Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Aditi Bhatia's New House. See Griha Pravesh Pics

Aditi Bhatia shared this image. (courtesy: aditi_bhatia4)

Aditi Bhatia has bought a new house in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The 24-year-old actress has also posted a series of images on Instagram on Thursday. In the pictures, Aditi and her mother, Bina Bhatia, can be seen performing griha pravesh pooja. In the first frame, we see the star getting her tika done by a priest. Did we mention how pretty Aditi looked in a pink saree? Next, we see the mother-daughter duo offering prayers. In her caption, Aditi simply wrote, “Naya ghar [new home].”

Aditi Bhatia's industry colleagues left congratulatory messages in the comment section of her post. Aditi's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee said, “Congratulations,” and dropped a red heart emoji. Actress Mahima Makwana also wrote, “Congratulations!” Actress Aparna Dixit commented, “Congratulations girl.” Surbhi Jyoti posted, “Bohat bohat badhayi.” Arti Singh wrote, “Congratulations. God bless you.” Actors Tanya Sharma, Krystle D'Souza, Amey Pandya, and many others followed suit.

On this special occasion, Aditi Bhatia thanked her mother Bina Bhatia for managing her finances. In her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture of her mother and wrote, “& the reason why I have anything at all today, my mother I'm terrible with money and she handles it the best which is why she deserves the biggest thank you! Mom, I hate my allowance but love the pocket money system always.”

Aditi Bhatia also shared a picture of her grandmother, who attended the pooja virtually. In the snap, we can see the star seated on the floor, engaged in pooja. On a laptop, we can see Aditi's “nani” watching her granddaughter. The side note read, “Nani has attended the pooja virtually.”

Wait, there is more. Aditi Bhatia uploaded one photo with “pandit ji”, her house helps, and her pet dogs. The caption stated, “One with pandit ji & the doggies & the people who make my life easy everyday!!”

Aditi Bhatia rose to fame after playing the role of grown-up Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also appeared in shows such as Home Sweet Home, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, and Khatra Khatra Khatra.