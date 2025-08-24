Watch: Mumbai Safer Than London, Says UK-Based Content Creator In Viral Video

A content creator, Onat Siahaan, compared public safety in Mumbai to London, revealing shocking results on Instagram. A majority of people might assume that the capital of the United Kingdom is safer than the financial capital of India. But as per Siahaan, his experience was different. He claimed that he felt less safe in London compared to Mumbai, particularly when it comes to phone snatchings.

Watch the video here:

In a video, he contrasts his phone usage in Mumbai and London, showcasing how he feels more comfortable using his phone in public in Mumbai without worrying about theft.

"Having travelled to more than 30 capital cities around the world, my inability to use my phone freely in one of the most developed cities in the world still shocks me to this day. And honestly, it just feels like it's getting worse every day in that regard," Siahaan wrote in the caption.

"The London clip in this video was actually filmed at what I thought was one of the safest areas for me over the last 2 years. But right after filming, patrolling police officers on a bike warned me to stay vigilant because of the rising number of phone thefts in the area."

The content creator claimed that if people just sit on the grass with their phones visible in their hands, "they'll come and snatch them straight away."

The video highlights the difference in his behaviour when using his phone in both cities. In Mumbai, he's carefree, while in London, he's cautious and constantly looks over his shoulder.

In the comments section, many social media users agree with Siahaan's assessment, sharing their own experiences of being pickpocketed or having items stolen in London.

"The only time I got pickpocketed in my life, was in London..and I have lived in India, South Africa and Colombia," one user wrote.

"From someone who had my passport stolen in London, truth," another user wrote.

"five years ago, on 20th august, a man on a bicycle tried to prise my phone out of my hand right in front of the british museum in broad daylight. my phone survived. mercifully, i had a tight grip on it, and my phone stayed with me," a third wrote.