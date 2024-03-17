Viral: Inside Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's Griha Pravesh Ceremony

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bollyeedit)

Newlyweds from B-Town, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, are making headlines in the entertainment world. The duo got married on Friday, March 15. Now, a video from their griha pravesh ceremony is trending on social media. In the clip, Pulkit and Kriti, along with other family members, can be seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of the dhol. We can also hear the crowd singing King's song Maan Meri Jaan. In the joy of welcoming his bride, Pulkit is whistling while grooving to the beats. The text at the top of the video read, “Kriti's entry in her Sasural.” The clip was shared by a page on Instagram with the caption, “Baratis singing Maan Meri Jaan is the cutest thing on the internet today.”

Take a look at the video below:

On Saturday, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared a series of pictures from their dreamy wedding on Instagram. For the big day, Kriti picked a gorgeous pink lehenga with floral detailing, and Pukit slipped into a pastel green ethnic outfit. Along with the wedding album, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats differently, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met each other on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti and started dating soon after. After Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti shared screen space in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They were last seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish in 2020.

Before Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat married actress Shweta Rohira. After staying together for a year, Pulkit and Shweta parted ways in 2015.