Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Manesar Guests Include Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are reportedly gearing up for their much-awaited March wedding. Days after their beach-themed wedding invite went crazy viral on social media, a source close to the couple said that the wedding will take place on March 15 at a hotel in Manesar, with functions starting from March 13. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, “The wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and it will be followed by a festivities and wedding in Manesar. The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair high on music, dance, food and masti”.

Revealing details about the guest list, the source added, "Kriti and Pulkit have chosen an intimate wedding ceremony, sharing their special day with close friends and family. Some of the guests which will be coming for the wedding include names such as Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh.”

Meanwhile, tale a look at their viral wedding invite:

On this Valentine's Day, Pulkit and Kriti hinted at their March wedding when they shared loved up posts for each other on Instagram with cryptic captions. While Kriti wrote, ‘Let's ‘March' together', Pulkit replied, ‘I do'. Take a look at the post below:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met each other on the sets of Pagalpanti (2019) and began dating soon after. Apart from Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti have appeared in the film Veerey Ki Wedding (2018). They were last seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish (2020).