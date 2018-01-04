Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Are Loved Up In London. See Vacation Pics

Anita and Rohit welcomed the New Year in London

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 04, 2018 17:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Are Loved Up In London. See Vacation Pics

Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy in London. (Image courtesy: Anita Hassanandani)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy posted pictures from London
  2. The couple welcomed the New Year in London
  3. Anita and Rohit were accompanied by Karan and Ankita Patel
We can never get over Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's cute chemistry and their Bollywood style vacations. Recently, Anita and Rohit welcomed the New Year in London and their extremely adorable pictures can't be missed. Anita and Rohit had all sorts of fun on their vacation itinerary and checked them off one by one. They toured the birth place of William Shakespeare, clicked post-card worthy pictures in London's cold weather and enjoyed with their friends at the Edinburgh Castle. Anita was accompanied by her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel and his wife Ankita on her London vacation. They made pit stops at Winter Wonderland and loch Lochy - we know all of this because the couple filled up their social media with beautiful pictures from London.

"Living the #LondonDreams with my beautiful friends ... Amazing trip indeed," Anita captioned one of her pictures featuring Ankita Patel while on the other she wrote: "Walking into 2018 be like.... @rohitreddygoa."
 
 
 

Walking into 2018 be like.... @rohitreddygoa

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 

London trip complete I love you @nazneensarkarnawab

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 

Walking the streets of #London

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on



Here's Anita's New Year's wish for all of us: "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering.. 'it will be happier'...." HAPPY 2018 from US."
 


And we can't thank Rohit enough for this aww-dorable picture.
 
 

Looking ahead to God's promises yet to unfold! Happy new year from us!

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on



Anita and Rohit posing in Edinburgh and making it look a lot more fabulous.
 
 

Posing in Edinburgh!!

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on



Making each moment count....
 
 

At LochNess, No sign of Nessie! But glad I hv my Missy!!

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on



A few more from Anita and Rohit's London diaries.
 
 

.

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 

Thoda sa paglaaaaa thoddaaaa deewanaa

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 

Living it up in #edinburghcastle

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on



Comments
Close [X]
Anita and Rohit's filmy moments make us feel that their vacation was nothing less than a second honeymoon.

Anita, who is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, married Rohit Reddy in 2013. Anita has also featured in television shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali. She also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage.

Trending

anita hassanandani rohit reddy vacationanita hassanandani holiday londonYe Hai Mohabbatein

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs India