Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Are Loved Up In London. See Vacation Pics

We can never get over Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's cute chemistry and their Bollywood style vacations. Recently, Anita and Rohit welcomed the New Year in London and their extremely adorable pictures can't be missed. Anita and Rohit had all sorts of fun on their vacation itinerary and checked them off one by one. They toured the birth place of William Shakespeare, clicked post-card worthy pictures in London's cold weather and enjoyed with their friends at the Edinburgh Castle. Anita was accompanied by her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel and his wife Ankita on her London vacation. They made pit stops at Winter Wonderland and loch Lochy - we know all of this because the couple filled up their social media with beautiful pictures from London.
Highlights
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy posted pictures from London
- The couple welcomed the New Year in London
- Anita and Rohit were accompanied by Karan and Ankita Patel
"Living the #LondonDreams with my beautiful friends ... Amazing trip indeed," Anita captioned one of her pictures featuring Ankita Patel while on the other she wrote: "Walking into 2018 be like.... @rohitreddygoa."
Here's Anita's New Year's wish for all of us: "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering.. 'it will be happier'...." HAPPY 2018 from US."
And we can't thank Rohit enough for this aww-dorable picture.
Anita and Rohit posing in Edinburgh and making it look a lot more fabulous.
Making each moment count....
A few more from Anita and Rohit's London diaries.
Anita, who is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, married Rohit Reddy in 2013. Anita has also featured in television shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali. She also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage.