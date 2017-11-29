Divyanka Tripathi Most Followed Indian TV Star On Instagram Now

Yay! Good news for Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla and all her fans. Divyanka has scored six million followers on Instagram, which makes her the first Indian TV actress to achieve such a number. Before thanking her fans, the actress posted a couple of happy pictures of herself with a big grin and shared that her smile has a 'special reason' behind it. Later, in a post Divyanka revealed that she has scored six million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for so much love. Sharing her picture, Divyanka wrote: "The reason behind my smile is- YOU! Thanks for keeping me hooked to @Instagram! If it wasn't for YOU, I won't click silly selfies, memorable pictures and won't have stories saved to remember. A cocooned, shy person like me (yes, that's what I am in real life) could not have stayed connected with you all, if it wasn't for this medium."
Divyanka is quite active on social media. The actress keeps posting pictures on her Instagram handle and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.
Divyanka is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. The couple fell in love on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, in which Vivek plays the role of a cop Abhishek. It was also Vivek's debut television show. The duo married last year in July in Bhopal and celebrated their first anniversary in Europe, which was also their honeymoon destination. Divyanka and Vivek also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.
Divyanka's TV journey started with Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan. She currently headlines the cast of television show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has earlier stared in shows like Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story.