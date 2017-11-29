Divyanka Tripathi Most Followed Indian TV Star On Instagram Now

The reason behind my smile is- YOU! Thanks for keeping me hooked to @Instagram! If it wasn't for YOU, I won't click silly selfies, memorable pictures and won't have stories saved to remember. A cocooned, shy person like me (yes, that's what I am in real life) could not have stayed connected with you all, if it wasn't for this medium. YOU-#6Million people have become a very important part of my 'hourly' life! Thanks for making me stay connected to this part of the world! #LoveAndGratitude #Celebrating6Million

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:05pm PST