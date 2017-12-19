Viral: Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Actor Sangram Singh Dancing With Fiancee On Cocktail Night

Sangram Singh, who plays an antagonist in TV's popular show Ye Hai Mohabbatein will soon marry fiancee Gurkiran Kaur. Last night, the actor enjoyed the wedding festivities with a cocktail night, which was organised at his house in Jalandhar. The pictures and videos from the shaadi function have gone viral on social media. A video of Sangram, in which he's seen dancing to the beats of sabka favourite song Galla Goodiyaan with his ladylove Gurkiran, has become the Internet's favourite and netizens could not but notice it even on a lazy Tuesday evening. The video of Sangram and Gurkiran dancing together is just too adorable that it can't be missed. The cocktail party comprised Sangram's close friends and family members including Ye Hai Mohabbatein's actors such as Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee, Anurag Sharma and Pankaj Bhatia.
Highlights
- Sangram Singh's dancing video went viral
- Sangram hosed a cocktail party for close friends
- Sangram currently features in Ye Hai Mohabbatein
This video will definitely give you shaadi vibes:
Want to groove with Sangram?
Some other inside pictures from Sangram and Gurkiran's engagement ceremony:
Watch Sangram dancing like no one's watching in his haldi ceremony:
Of his wedding, Sangram earlier told BollywoodLife: "Yes, it's true. We are getting married on December 25th. The wedding will take place in Amritsar and the engagement and cocktail will happen at Jalandhar. It's an arranged marriage and Gurkiran is a VAT consultant from Norway." "Our families knew each other and they thought we were a perfect match. When we got introduced, we gelled quite well. Also, we already have a wedding in the family on December 26 so the elders thought that it would be nice if we get married on 25. A lot of our family members stay in Norway and it won't be possible to fly down for two wedding in a short span," Sangram added.
Sangram Singh has earlier been part of Punjabi films and currently features as Ashok Khanna in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.
Congratulations, Sangram and Gurkiran.