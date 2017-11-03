Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya Budapest Videos Will Give You Couple Goals

Highlights Ye Hai Mohabbatein's team was in Budapest Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya danced and partied together Producer Ekta Kapoor accompanied the cast of the show

Star Plus' show's team is surely having a ball in Europe. Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia and other stars of the show have lit up Instagram with post-card worthy pictures from Budapest. From sipping hot coffee in Hungary's cold weather and making pit-stops at locations like Chain Bridge to celebrating Halloween, the stars have done it all. But the couple, who is just making each moment count, are none other than Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. The duo are enjoying their Budapest visit in high spirit and posting cute and adorable videos from their Europe tour. But what went viral are the videos, in which the couple are dancing like no one's watching.A fan club on Instagram posted a video, in which a belly dancer is trying to dance with Vivek, but he doesn't seem to pay attention as his wife Divyanka is sitting beside him. The video is just too cute:Well, Vivek didn't dance with the belly dancer but he surely loved to groove to the beats of some famous hindi songs likeand Salman Khan'sYou definitely can't miss these:Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya fell in love on the sets of, headlined by the actress, in which Vivek plays the role of a cop Abhishek. It was also Vivek's debut television show. The duo married last year in July in Bhopal and celebrated their first anniversary in Europe, which was also their honeymoon destination.Divyanka also revealed that the Budapest schedule is over. She posted a picture with's team and wrote: "#Budapest #Wrap."Producer Ekta Kapoor had also accompanied the team in the Budapest shooting schedule. The team shot a couple of episodes in Europe and it is reported that the show will take a leap of one-and-a-half-years. Ashok Khanna (the antagonist - played by Sangram Singh) will also be back on the show, as he accompanied the crew in Budapest.Divyanka also delighted her fans with a short clip that gave a glimpse of what's going to happen in the show next. She posted a video and wrote:Are you excited to watch's Budapest diaries?