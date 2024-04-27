Actress Krishna Mukherjee Accuses Shubh Shagun Makers Of Harassment: 'They Locked Me In My Makeup Room'

Krishna Mukherjee shared this image. (courtesy: krishna_mukherjee786)

Actress Krishna Mukherjee, best known for her role in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wrapped up the shooting for her last show Shubh Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in 2022. Krishna recently made serious accusations against the makers of the show. She shared her distressing experiences on set on Instagram. In her post, Krishna Mukherjee opened up about her battle with depression and anxiety that began while she was shooting for the show. She alleged that the producer of Shubh Shagun harassed her. She shared that when she was sick, she was locked in the makeup room and had allegedly not been paid for five months.

Krishna Mukherjee wrote, "I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract.”

"The production house and the producer Kundan Singh have harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it , when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me," Krishna Mukherjee added.

Krishna concluded, "Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice."

Several celebrities including Niti Taylor, Aly Goni, Shraddha Arya, Aditi Bhatia, Riddhima Pandit, Shireen Mirza, Shrenu Parikh, Neena Kulkarni, Pavitra Punia, Jigyasa Sharma, Nisha Rawal, Avika Gor, Rajiv Adatia and others showed support on Krishna's post.

Shraddha Arya wrote, "That's Terrible, let's all get together and serve them right!!!! You're not alone." Aditi Bhatia commented, " justice needs to be served. Makes me sick knowing what you've been through." Niti Taylor's comment read, "It's very brave of you to come out and speak! It takes courage. more power to you and we got your back." Riddhima Pandit wrote, "What the actual F**k !!! This man needs to be punished n dealt with legally.. very good that you spoke about the abuse.. all the producers always have unity amongst them.. so should we and get after this piece of shit. Shireen Mirza commented, "I have seen u being patient and quiet but not anymore baby. I'm glad u spoke about it coz we need justice. Time to get some serious action!!!"

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee has appeared in shows such as Naagin, Hasratein. Yeh Hai Mohabattein, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.