Baby Laksshya With Bua Ekta Kapoor And Grandfather Jeetendra. That's A Cute Pic

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her nephew Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son) and her father Jeetendra. The trio are seen smiling for the camera and baby Laksshya wins the picture with his cute expression. Ekta shared it with several emoticons and wrote, "Yellow," the colour which Laksshya is wearing. The picture has been liked by TV celebs like Aashka Goradia, Gauahar Khan, Kanchi Singh, Krystle D'Souza, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had starred in Ekta's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. Ekta and brother Tusshar Kapoor are children of actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Ekta is a well-known producer while Tusshar is an actor. He became a single parent via IVF in June 2016.
Ekta Kapoor is a doting bua and these Instagram posts are a proof.
A week ago, she shared a video of Tusshar participating with his son Laksshya at his play school activity. He won the Internet by for being such a dedicated father. "Daddies... wake up!! I'm in awe," read one comment.
(With IANS inputs)