Baby Laksshya With Bua Ekta Kapoor And Grandfather Jeetendra. That's A Cute Pic

Ekta Kapoor shared an adorable picture with nephew Laksshya and dad Jeetendra

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 07, 2018 15:02 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baby Laksshya With Bua Ekta Kapoor And Grandfather Jeetendra. That's A Cute Pic

Ekta Kapoor posted the picture with several emoticons (Image courtesy: ektaravikapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baby Laksshya wins the picture with his cute expression
  2. The picture has been liked by various TV celebs
  3. Laksshya is Tusshar Kapoor's son
Producer Ekta Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her nephew Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son) and her father Jeetendra. The trio are seen smiling for the camera and baby Laksshya wins the picture with his cute expression. Ekta shared it with several emoticons and wrote, "Yellow," the colour which Laksshya is wearing. The picture has been liked by TV celebs like Aashka Goradia, Gauahar Khan, Kanchi Singh, Krystle D'Souza, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had starred in Ekta's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. Ekta and brother Tusshar Kapoor are children of actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Ekta is a well-known producer while Tusshar is an actor. He became a single parent via IVF in June 2016.

See the cute picture here.
 
 

Yellow

A post shared by Ek-kehnekohumsafarhai (@ektaravikapoor) on



Adorable, isn't it?

Ekta Kapoor is a doting bua and these Instagram posts are a proof.
 
 

I am a disco dancer !

A post shared by Ek-kehnekohumsafarhai (@ektaravikapoor) on


 
 

The star n his fans!!!

A post shared by Ek-kehnekohumsafarhai (@ektaravikapoor) on

 
 

My valentine

A post shared by Ek-kehnekohumsafarhai (@ektaravikapoor) on

 
 

When ur nephew wants to jump out of ur hands... u clutch him tighter n smile

A post shared by Ek-kehnekohumsafarhai (@ektaravikapoor) on



A week ago, she shared a video of Tusshar participating with his son Laksshya at his play school activity. He won the Internet by for being such a dedicated father. "Daddies... wake up!! I'm in awe," read one comment.
 
 

With d mommies is my daddy no 1 #respect #bestfather #luckylaqu @tusshark89

A post shared by Ek-kehnekohumsafarhai (@ektaravikapoor) on



Comments
Close [X]
Tusshar Kapoor earlier told news agency IANS that he plans to make Laksshya used to travelling. "He is okay when I am leaving. He doesn't have too much separation anxiety. From the time the movie (Golmaal Again) started, I would have him on sets. He knows the time when I am going. I spend my time with him in the morning. When I say goodbye, he understands. I have to make him used to travelling more and more. He has to be flexible to changes in schedules and plans," Tusshar said.

(With IANS inputs)

Trending

Ekta Kapoorlaksshya tusshar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................