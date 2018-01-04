Laksshya With Jeetendra: If Only The Incredible Hulk Was As Cute

Ekta Kapoor is currently holidaying in California but it appears that she is majorly missing the youngest member of the family - her one-year-old nephew Laksshya. Amongst her vacation photos, the television czarina also shared one of Laksshya with his grandfather Jeetendra, who she appears to have left behind in Mumbai. Laksshya is adorable beyond words in the photo while Jeetendra also is all smiles to have shared the frame with the little one. Laksshya's bua Ekta Kapoor had a simple caption to go with the photo, which has comments like "cute" and "sweet" all over the thread. And oh, did you notice little Laksshya's tee which says 'The Incredible Hulk'? If only Hulk was really this cute.
Highlights
- Ekta Kapoor Instagrammed a photo of Laksshya and Jeetendra
- Followers reviewed the photo as "cute" and "sweet"
- Ekta Kapoor is currently holidaying in California
In June 2016, Tusshar Kapoor featured in headlines after he announced that Laksshya was born through IVF and surrogacy. Speaking to PTI months after Laksshya was born, the actor said: "Initially my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not. Because they were like 'You don't know how it is going to be taken in India, why even announce it, why don't you just tell friends, then the friends will tell more friends." Tusshar Kapoor is the son of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor.
Comments
Laksshya, who celebrated his first birthday in June this year, is already friends with one-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira - he was spotted accompanying father Tusshar Kapoor to their birthday parties last year, where he also caught up with AbRam Khan.