The Internet Loves Dad Tusshar Kapoor Lining-Up With Moms At Laksshya's School Activity

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is setting 'daddy goals' going by Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram video. The television czarina posted a video of Tusshar participating with his toddler son Laksshya at his play school activity. Tusshar is the only father in the long line-up of mothers. "With the mommies is my daddy no 1 #respect #bestfather," Ekta Kapoor captioned the video. Tusshar Kapoor, 41, became a single parent via IVF in June 2016. Tusshar activity carries Laksshya in his arms and danced with him as the instructor said. Tusshar Kapoor won the Internet's heart for being an involved father. The comments section of the post is filled with words of encouragement. "Daddies... wake up!! I'm in awe," read one comment. "Tusshar Kapoor, you are doing a dual role which is next to impossible. My high regards to you," said one Instagram user.
Take a look at Tusshar and Lakksya's cute video here:
Ekta Kapoor regularly posts pictures of her nephew going about his day to day activities with some cute anecdotes. Like this 'Disco Dancer' picture of Laksshya:
Laksshya was also Ekta Kapoor's valentine:
To sum up, Laksshya rules the hearts of the Kapoor household.
Laksshya also has an active friend circle, which includes Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash and they often attend each-others' parties.
(With inputs from IANS)