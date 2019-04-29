Tahira Kashyap On How Cancer Hair Loss Changed Her 'Stupid Notion Of Beauty'

Tahira Kashyap's recent shared picture (Courtesy tahirakashyap)

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has revealed in her latest Instagram post how losing her hair to cancer helped her shed insecurities and changed her 'stupid' ideas of beauty. In a lengthy post she begins with a warning that some of the multiple pictures she shared might not be for the faint of heart. Ms Kashyap writes of how the past months have been an 'extreme case of metamorphosis' and how her changing hair also helped reshape the perceptions of her seven-year-old son. Tahira Kashyap, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer last September and often shares powerful stories and updates of her battle against the disease.

In her new post, Tahira Kashyap shares a compilation of photos of her hair at various stages - from long to gone. Ms Kashyap's post is dedicated to "women of all shapes and sizes" and is an emotional appeal to challenge conventional standards of beauty.

Tahira Kashyap writes: "From my obsession with long hair, associating beauty with rapunzel tresses, and hiding most of the time behind my hair (as I felt secure , lest my crooked nose, or freckles or pimples or simply not so chiseled face isn't exposed) to losing my hair, wearing extensions and a cap, going bald to now a short crop. I am enjoying every phase because somehow with hair I lost my insecurity, my stupid notion of beauty and my complexes. I don't know whether I'll keep long hair or not, in either case I am not going to hide my face. I don't claim to have refined beauty, but I have changed my own mindset and my biggest victory is changing the mindset and perception of my 7 year-old-son, the next generation."

Tahira Kashyap ends her post in an encouraging and supporting manner for all women by writing: "This post is dedicated to women of all shapes and sizes and to all those posts I get when they fret losing their hair during or after chemotherapy. You are beautiful now and always. "

Tahira Kashyap has often written about her experience of battling cancer on her social media accounts. Last November, she tweeted about undergoing her final chemo session.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in the year 2011 and are parents to two children.

