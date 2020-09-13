Tahira Kashyap Doubled Up As A Tree For Her Kids Virajveer And Varushka. See Pics

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap's latest entry on Instagram is quite hilarious. The filmmaker-author, who is currently living in Chandigarh with her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, shared a set of photos of herself and her kids Virajveer and Varushka on Sunday, giving glimpses of their play time. Tahira, who is quite tall, "doubled up" as a tree for her kids, who then climbed on her shoulders. Sharing the photos, in which Tahira, Virajveer and Varushka can be seen having a whole lot of fun, the filmmaker wrote: "When tall means doubling up as a tree for your monkeys to climb" and added the hashtag #happinessneedsnofilter.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap moved to their hometown after the nationwide lockdown. Tahira frequently shares photos featuring herself chilling with her kids in Chandigarh. "Just some badass posing on a Sunday with my little one! #selftimer #jump #nofilter #badass #dontmesswithus #motherdaughter #gameon #maskon," she captioned one of the posts.

On Raksha Bandhan, Tahira shared adorable photos of Virajveer and Varushka and wrote: "Rakhi #brothersisterlove. And right after clicking these pictures I was pulling them apart... a fight over ladoo pretty much summed up their priorities. #rakshabandhan #rakhi."

Tahira married Ayushmann Khurrana in 2008. The couple welcomed son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

In terms of work, Tahira Kashyap has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival. She has written books like I Promise and Souled Out.