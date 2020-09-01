Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Take A Holiday. Destination - Kasauli

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk )

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are making memories in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, glimpses of which the duo have been sharing on social media. The couple, who are living with their kids in their hometown Chandigarh, decided to pack their bags and enjoy the mesmerising beauty of the hill station for a couple of days. Photos from Ayushmann and Tahira's relaxing getaway will surely make you green with envy. In her latest post, Tahira Kashyap shared a video of herself chilling in what appears to be a pool at a villa. She can be seen wearing a t-shirt and denim shorts in the clip. "No swimsuit? No stress, just jump in and breathe! #kasauli #estate5 #hillstation," Tahira captioned her post.

Ayushmann, on his Instagram story on Monday, shared a photo of himself and Tahira sipping tea at a market in Kasauli. In the photo, Ayushmann looks dashing in a black and blue outfit while Tahira can be seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

Check out the photo here:

Screenshot of Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap moved to their hometown after the nationwide lockdown. The duo often shares pictures of themselves and their kids - Virajveer and Varushka - having a whole lot of fun in Chandigarh. Take a look:

In terms of work, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor's next project is an Abhishek Kapoor film, which will also star Vaani Kapoor.

Tahira Kashyap has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival. She has written books like I Promise and Souled Out.