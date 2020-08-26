Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Desi Style Is Just Too Cool

Ayushmann with Tahira. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira wrote "just" in her caption and added a green heart emoji

Tahira and Ayushmann are currently in Chandigarh

The couple got married in 2011

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are making Chandigarh look so good. The star couple, who are currently staying in their hometown these days, have been actively sharing pictures on Instagram. On Wednesday, Tahira Kashyap shared a happy picture of herself along with husband Ayushmann. In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen dressed in a white kurta, blue denims and sneakers, while Tahira complements him in a traditional pink outfit and a yellow dupatta. Both Ayushmann and Tahira can be seen wearing sunglasses and their swag is just off the charts. Tahira summed up the mood of the picture in one word: "Just," adding a green heart emoji.

Check out Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Tahira Kashyap married actor Ayushmann Khurrana in 2011. The couple are parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Over the weekend, Tahira posted adorable pictures with daughter Varushka and wrote: "Just some badass posing on a Sunday with my little one."

In terms of work, Ayushmann Khurrana's last release was Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The Shoojit-Sircar directed film released on Amazon Prime Video in June. Last year, the actor received the National Film Award for his performance in AndhaDhun.

Tahira Kashyap recently finished her book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out. She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.