Tahira Kashyap Predicts How Daughter Will React To ROFL 'Hereditary Wealth'

Tahira Kashyap's latest entry on Instagram is cracking up the Internet and how. The filmmaker-author, who is known for sharing her posts with witty captions, did something similar on Thursday. Tahira shared a set of throwback pictures featuring herself and daughter Varushka and hilariously revealed what she will leave as "hereditary wealth" for her little daughter, whom she called her "little antithesis." Read her ROFL caption here: "Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it's these pouts and beautiful memories." Tahira and her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, welcomed son Virajveer in 2012 and Varushka in 2014.

In the throwback pictures, which appear to be from their Bahamas vacation, Tahira Kashyap and her daughter can be seen posing for the camera and also enjoying a water-scooter ride. One picture features the duo making a splash in a pool.

Tahira Kashyap is a cancer survivor and often trends for her inspirational, as well as throwback posts. Earlier this month, she shared two stunning pictures of herself from her mehendi ceremony and left her fans in awe. Here's the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Tahira Kashyap has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival. She has written books like I Promise and Souled Out.