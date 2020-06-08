Cancer Survivor Tahira Kashyap's Post About Scars Is Just The Kind Of Inspiration We Need

Tahira Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with cancer in 2018

"A small something I have written," wrote Tahira Kashyap

"Lensed by Atul Kasbekar, who captures the soul," Tahira wrote

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's post on National Cancer Survivors Day (celebrated on the first Sunday of June) was inspiring in every sense. Tahira's post was about loving her "faulty, imperfect, blemished" self. She posted a photograph of herself with a scar on her back and added an audio clip, narrating the poem she wrote. An excerpt from the poem read, "Some scars are deep, some within. Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, they remind you of the past. The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But there's more to these Goddamn scars. They are secrets hidden far away, just like the stars. It's the truth which you don't see with the naked eye, oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie. But hear me, there's more to this scar, it talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power."

In her piece, Tahira also wrote about the "internal battles," which affect the mental well-being of an individual. She added,"My love and respect to those who fought. The treacherous battlefield that few crossed while some got lost. But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner. For it's the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental. Some battles are more tough to conquer, especially if they are internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe's might. The indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright. Hide not your scars, my love. Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes. And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize. So hear me one last time. Fall in love with your-self. All with dust, scar and grime. For that's what make you, you. Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true."

Sharing the poem on her Instagram profile, Tahira Kashyap wrote: "A small something I have written on National Cancer Survivors Day." She revealed that the picture was clicked by ace photographer Atul Kasbekar and wrote: "Lensed by Atul Kasbekar, who captures the soul! Thank you for this."

Read Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Tahira Kashyap revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, 2018. She shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile and wrote: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.