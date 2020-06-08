Cancer Survivor Tahira Kashyap's Post About Scars Is Just The Kind Of Inspiration We Need

Highlights
- Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with cancer in 2018
- "A small something I have written," wrote Tahira Kashyap
- "Lensed by Atul Kasbekar, who captures the soul," Tahira wrote
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's post on National Cancer Survivors Day (celebrated on the first Sunday of June) was inspiring in every sense. Tahira's post was about loving her "faulty, imperfect, blemished" self. She posted a photograph of herself with a scar on her back and added an audio clip, narrating the poem she wrote. An excerpt from the poem read, "Some scars are deep, some within. Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, they remind you of the past. The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But there's more to these Goddamn scars. They are secrets hidden far away, just like the stars. It's the truth which you don't see with the naked eye, oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie. But hear me, there's more to this scar, it talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power."
In her piece, Tahira also wrote about the "internal battles," which affect the mental well-being of an individual. She added,"My love and respect to those who fought. The treacherous battlefield that few crossed while some got lost. But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner. For it's the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental. Some battles are more tough to conquer, especially if they are internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe's might. The indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright. Hide not your scars, my love. Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes. And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize. So hear me one last time. Fall in love with your-self. All with dust, scar and grime. For that's what make you, you. Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true."
Sharing the poem on her Instagram profile, Tahira Kashyap wrote: "A small something I have written on National Cancer Survivors Day." She revealed that the picture was clicked by ace photographer Atul Kasbekar and wrote: "Lensed by Atul Kasbekar, who captures the soul! Thank you for this."
Read Tahira Kashyap's post here:
A small something I have written.... #nationalcancersurvivorsday . . Some scars are deep, some within, Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is , it reminds you of the past, The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But there's more to these Goddamn scars, They are Secrets hidden far away, just like the stars. It's the Truth which you don't see with the naked eye, Oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie. But hear me, there's more to this scar, It talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power. My love and respect to those who fought, The treacherous battlefield that Few crossed while some got lost. But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner, For it's the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental, Some battles are more tough to conquer especially if they are internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe's might, The indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright. Hide not your scars my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize. So hear me one last time, Fall in love with your self, All with dust, scar and grime. For that's what make you, YOU Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true! Lensed by @atulkasbekar who captures the soul! Thank you for this
Tahira Kashyap revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, 2018. She shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile and wrote: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.