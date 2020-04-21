Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Made Daughter's Birthday Decor By Recycling Paper. Looks Wow

Aysuhmann shared this photo (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights "This quarantine is teaching us a lot," wrote Ayushmann

"We tried our best to make it special," wrote Tahira Kashyap

"This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6-year-old," she added

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are parent goals, no really! Their daughter Varushka turned all of six on Tuesday and they decided to celebrate the special day with some home-made decorations by recycling waste paper that was readily available at home. Also joining the fun were the couple's son Virajveer and the birthday girl herself. Both Ayushmann and Tahira shared glimpses of their festoon-making session on Instagram and it is so inspiring. "Happy b'day Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her b'day. This b'day will be remembered forever," Ayushmann captioned an uber-cool selfie. "For more details" of home-made party decor, Ayushmann redirected his followers to Tahira's video, which was posted with the caption: "Happy birthday, Varushka! This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6-year-old! We tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you."

In the video, Tahira showed how they made colourful paper fans and streamers and a huge colourful banner with Varushka's name on it. She also revealed the very important role Ayushmann played during their craft session: "And the man behind all these art sessions is Mr Ayushmann Khurrana, who's just played the music and that's about it."

Ayushmann and Tahira also recently trended for their "Who Is More Likely To" TikTok challenge video, in which both of them made several revelations. "Who's always right? We are pretty confident about these questions," Ayushmann captioned the video, in which both of them pointed to their own selves. LOL. However, they agreed about Tahira being the "better half."

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in November 2008. On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.