Ayushmann Khurrana Or Tahira Kashyap, Who Is A Better Half? The Couple Reveal In A Tiktok Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are having so much fun. The adorable couple recently took up the 'Who Is More Likely To' challenge in TikTok and they are winning the Internet. In this challenge, it requires two people to answer the questions by pointing to the person concerned. Looks like, they are "pretty confident" about the answers. When asked who is always right, they had an obvious answer - they pointed to themselves. When asked about who dress better, they again had the same answer - Tahira pointed to herself while Ayushmann pointed to himself. But when asked who is a better half, the couple seemed to agree on one answer - Tahira. Aww! Ayushmann shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Who's Always Right? We are pretty confident about these questions." Tahira also shared the video on her Instagram profile and made her Instafam swoon. Reacting to the video, Ayushmann's Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam wrote, "Hahaha.. So cute," while his Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha wrote, "Aww too cute." Take a look at the video:

Ayushmann, in coronavirus lockdown, has been trending a great deal for his poems and piano performances. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor recently played the song Bella Ciao from the Netflix series Money Heist on his piano. "I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe," read an excerpt from his post. Take a look:

A few days ago, Ayushmann grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list with his heartfelt poem Humko Toh Sirf Ghar Pe Rehna Hai. The poem was dedicated to all the frontliners combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in November, 2008. They welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he shared screen space with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Tahira, on the other hand, sports many hats - She's a writer, professor and a theatre director.