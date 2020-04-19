Ayushmann Khurrana Or Tahira Kashyap, Who Is A Better Half? The Couple Reveal In A Tiktok Video

Highlights
- Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video
- It features his wife Tahira Kashyap
- They took up the 'Who Is More Likely To' challenge
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are having so much fun. The adorable couple recently took up the 'Who Is More Likely To' challenge in TikTok and they are winning the Internet. In this challenge, it requires two people to answer the questions by pointing to the person concerned. Looks like, they are "pretty confident" about the answers. When asked who is always right, they had an obvious answer - they pointed to themselves. When asked about who dress better, they again had the same answer - Tahira pointed to herself while Ayushmann pointed to himself. But when asked who is a better half, the couple seemed to agree on one answer - Tahira. Aww! Ayushmann shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Who's Always Right? We are pretty confident about these questions." Tahira also shared the video on her Instagram profile and made her Instafam swoon. Reacting to the video, Ayushmann's Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam wrote, "Hahaha.. So cute," while his Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha wrote, "Aww too cute." Take a look at the video:
Ayushmann, in coronavirus lockdown, has been trending a great deal for his poems and piano performances. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor recently played the song Bella Ciao from the Netflix series Money Heist on his piano. "I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe," read an excerpt from his post. Take a look:
I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I'm itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist
A few days ago, Ayushmann grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list with his heartfelt poem Humko Toh Sirf Ghar Pe Rehna Hai. The poem was dedicated to all the frontliners combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.
Ayushmann and Tahira got married in November, 2008. They welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.
On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he shared screen space with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.
Tahira, on the other hand, sports many hats - She's a writer, professor and a theatre director.