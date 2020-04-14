Ayushmann Khurrana Wanted To Be Like The Professor Of Money Heist. So, He Did This

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this video. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be a fan of the character El Professor from the Netflix series Money Heist. The Dream Girl actor, in coronavirus lockdown, shared a glimpse of his piano sessions on his Instagram profile and we can't have enough of it. Ayushmann, shared a video where he can be seen playing Bella Ciao on the piano. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe." Making a reference to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which has confined people to their homes, Ayushmann wrote, "Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I'm itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao." He also added Money Heist in the hashtag to his post. Take a look:

A few days ago, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor trended a great deal for his poem on the frontliners who are combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Ayushmann wrote a poem thanking them for their service. Take a look:

On the work front, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor where he shared screen space with Yami Gautam. He is best-known for his performances in films such as Meri Pyaari Bindu, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl among others. He was last seen in the 2020 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. He has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan in his pipeline.