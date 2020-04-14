Ayushmann Khurrana Wanted To Be Like The Professor Of Money Heist. So, He Did This

Highlights
- Ayushmann shared a video on Instagram
- He played 'Bella Ciao' on piano
- "I want to be the professor," wrote Ayushmann
Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be a fan of the character El Professor from the Netflix series Money Heist. The Dream Girl actor, in coronavirus lockdown, shared a glimpse of his piano sessions on his Instagram profile and we can't have enough of it. Ayushmann, shared a video where he can be seen playing Bella Ciao on the piano. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe." Making a reference to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which has confined people to their homes, Ayushmann wrote, "Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I'm itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao." He also added Money Heist in the hashtag to his post. Take a look:
I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I'm itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist
A few days ago, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor trended a great deal for his poem on the frontliners who are combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Ayushmann wrote a poem thanking them for their service. Take a look:
Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.
On the work front, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor where he shared screen space with Yami Gautam. He is best-known for his performances in films such as Meri Pyaari Bindu, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl among others. He was last seen in the 2020 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. He has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan in his pipeline.