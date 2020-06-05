In Ayushmann Khurrana vs Tahira Kashyap, Gender Fluid Fashion Won

Tahira(L), Ayushmann Khurrana (R). (courtesy tahirakashyap )

Highlights Tahira posted a picture collage on her Instagram story

"We believe in gender fluidity," wrote Tahira

Later, Ayushmann shared the picture on his Instagram story

Leave it to Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap to set couple goals for every occasion. On Thursday night, Tahira posted a collage on her Instagram story, which had a picture of her, juxtaposed with Ayushmann's photograph - wearing similar outfits. Ayushmann wore the printed jacket with a black tee and a pair of trousers, while Tahira, in the mid close-up shot, accentuated the hoodie with a pair of tinted glasses and black hoop earrings. The caption on the story read: "We believe in gender fluidity." Later, Ayushmann posted the same picture on his Instagram story:

Check out the picture here:

Screenshot of Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story.

Ayushmann has frequently proved that gender-neutral power dressing is slowly becoming the new normal in films and even otherwise. For instance, Ayushmann's character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan wore a nose ring. In his other film, Dream Girl, the actor was seen playing Sita at a Ramlila and wearing a saree during the film's promotions.

Coming back to the couple, in a recent interaction with Times Of India, Tahira, who directed the short film Pinni talked about her plans of directing Ayushmann and said, "I would really love to work with him from the perspective of directing a wonderful artist. He has grown tremendously as an artist. But at the same time, he is senior to me when it comes to working. I need to earn myself a couple of films or a position where I deserve to direct him."

Ayushmann received the National Film Award for his performance in AndhaDhun, last year. The actor was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He awaits the release of Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, which is slated to release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

Besides Pinni, Tahira has directed a short film titled Toffee, which was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.