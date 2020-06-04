How Ayushmann Khurrana Wished His Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Co-Star Neena Gupta On Her Birthday

Neena Gupta with Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

On Neena Gupta's birthday, her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wished her in the sweetest way possible on social media. The actress turned 61 on Thursday. Neena, as part of her birthday-special series "Uffo kyun rula rahe ho," shared a clip, in which Ayushmann can be seen wishing her in a video message. The clip also features Neena watching Ayushmann's birthday message on her laptop. In the clip, Ayushmann can be heard saying, "Neena Ji, I really don't know how to address you par jabse pata chala hai ki Gulzar sahib aapko Needam bulaya karte hai tabse mujhe uss naam se pyaar ho gya hai."

"You are not just an amazing actor but also an amazing human being. Congratulations on turning 16," said Ayushmann giving a new twist to her 61st birthday.

The video also features Neena's Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao's clip of wishing the actress. Sharing the video, Neena Gupta wrote: "Uffo kyun rula rahe ho... thank you so much and thank you Masaba for making this beautiful video." Check out the full clip here:

Earlier in the day, Gajraj Rao wished Neena Gupta in a separate post on his social media profile. He shared a video collage comprising pictures of themselves and wrote: "Happy birthday, Neena ji!"

Neena Gupta has worked with both Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in two films - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho.

Neena Gupta was last seen in Amazon Prime's web-series Panchayat. She has starred in a number of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, Khalnayak, Bhagavad Gita: Song Of The Lord, Woh Chokri, Veere Di Wedding and Panga. She will next be seen in a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83, in which Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role.