On Neena Gupta's 61st Birthday, Daughter Masaba Shares The 'Greatest Lesson In Humility' She Learnt

Masaba Gupta's birthday wish for mom Neena Gupta is a reflection of their adorable mother-daughter relationship. Masaba, on Thursday, shared a film still featuring Neena Gupta from the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and wrote a warm birthday wish on her Instagram profile. Neena Gupta turned 61 on Wednesday. Sharing the picture, Masaba wrote the "greatest lesson" that Neena taught her. "Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think my sun shines out of my backside - it's been the greatest lesson in humility ever," wrote the 31-year-old fashion designer. Masaba also tagged mom Neena Gupta in her post. Take a look:

Masaba is Neena Gupta's daughter with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom the actress was in a relationship. Later Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008 while Vivian Richards got married to Miriam.

Speaking of raising Masaba Gupta as a single mother, Neena Gupta was earlier quoted as saying on the sets of reality show Indian Idol 11 by news agency IANS, "My father played a very important role in raising my daughter. He especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life."

Masaba Gupta is currently staying with her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra in Goa, while Neena Gupta is staying with her husband at their home in Mukteshwar.

Neena Gupta received critical acclaim for her performance in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. She was last seen in the 2020 romantic drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On the other hand, Masaba is best-known for her fashion label House of Masaba, which is a favourite among Bollywood celebrities.