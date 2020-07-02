Wedding Throwback: Tahira Kashyap Was Mehendi Ready With Nasal Drops And 'A Big Smile'

Tahira Kashyap in a throwback (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in November 2008 and the couple are parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter named Varushka. On Thursday, Tahira took a trip down memory lane and travelled all the way to the winter of 2008, when she got married. On Instagram, Tahira shared two close-up shots of herself from her mehendi ceremony and added an ROFL caption, dipped in nostalgia, of course. "From the mehendi day many seasons ago! It was in the winter, and I don't remember if that's washed wet hair or oil, but I was ready to beat the chill with sleeveless suit, Otrivin drops and a big smile," wrote Tahira.

The mehendi throwback must have stirred up Ayushmann's memory, who reacted with an adorable comment. "No make-up, no filter," Ayushmann wrote. Tahira's photos were showered with comments from Ayushmann's co-stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and celebs such as Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi and others, with some of them writing: "Gorgeous."

On their wedding anniversary last year, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap exchanged adorable greetings on Instagram, which were basically priceless throwbacks from their wedding. Tahira, known for her signature sense of humour, had written: "11 years back we had each other's a**es and still do! Happy anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana. (This one's from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding... you still get to me just like before."

In his post, Ayushmann dedicated this message to Tahira: "11 years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm... Happy anniversary, Tahira Kashyap."

Tahira Kashyap is a cancer survivor and often trends for her inspirational posts. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime last month.