Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Celebrate Anniversary: 'We Had Each Other's A**es, Still Do'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap wished each other on their wedding anniversary today with adorable posts. Tahira browsed through the pages of their wedding album and zeroed in one two throwback memories from 11 years ago to post on Instagram - one from their sangeet and the other from their wedding day. Her post is also a must-read, dipped in her signature sense of humour: "11 years back we had each other's a**es and still do! Happy anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana. (This one's from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding... you still get to me just like before."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana got "butterflies" in his stomach while putting out the wedding anniversary post: "11 years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm... Happy anniversary, Tahira Kashyap."

Ayushmann and Tahira married in November 2008 and the couple are parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter named Varushka. Read Ayushmann and Tahira's posts here:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, who is a cancer survivor, are couple goals in every possible way. Ayushmann kept the Karwa Chauth fast for Tahira two years in a row as she is still recuperating from her medical condition. Tahira cheered for Ayushmann with a Karwa Chauth special post on Instagram: "Embarrassing you further, Ayushmann. Our Karwa Chauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (PS - I am still popping some pills so couldn't fast). But how adorable are you Mr A! Love you so much. #fastinghusbands."

Tahira Kashyap, who is a filmmaker, often trends for her powerful posts on cancer awareness and also for featuring in quirky posts by Ayushmann. The Vicky Donor actor once introduced Tahira as his real-life dream girl during the promotions of his film Dream Girl.

Well, Tahira also trended when she found out that Ayushmann had been trolling her secretly for a long time.

Shit. You found out. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 28, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor National Award (shared with Vicky Kaushal for Uri) this year for his performance in crime thriller AndhaDhun. He will soon be seen in social comedy Bala, which releases on November 7.

