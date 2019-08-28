Ayushamann Khurrana Was Secretly Trolling Wife Tahira. Now, She Knows

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Ayushmann Khurrana was 'secretly trolling' wife Tahira Kashyap for her short curly hairdo, which she found 'cute in a weird way' until she 'did her R&D.' Tahira Kashyap posted a picture of herself, in which she sports short hair sans any hair products and juxtaposed it with a picture of actor Harish Kumar (Prem Qaidi and Coolie No 1) from a film still, in which he has a similar hairstyle. She wrote, "That's me right in the morning without any hair product and Ayushmann Khurrana calls me Harish! For the longest time I couldn't figure out and found it cute in a weird way. Until I did my R&D... and I found..." Ayushmann's reply, "S**t. You found out."

Tahira posted the same pictures on Instagram and in the comments thread, Ayushmann added, "I never thought you'll put a post on this. Ahem. You're more gutsy than my on screen characters. You inspire."

Here's Ayushmann and Tahira's ROFL conversation on Twitter:

Shit. You found out. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 28, 2019

Tahira Kashyap, a filmmaker, is a cancer survivor and she's sported short hair after her chemotherapy sessions, a side-effect of which is loss of hair. Tahira used hair extensions for quite sometime before embracing her bald look. Tahira, who chronicled her battle with cancer on Instagram, shared a picture of her bald look and wrote, "That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word... I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good."

Tahira Kashyap is the director of critically-acclaimed film Toffee and she also directed the music video of Kudiye Ne, composed by her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.

