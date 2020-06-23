Tahira Kashyap, In Chandigarh, Documents 'Small Town Life' On Her Cycle Rides Everyday

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is currently in her hometown Chandigarh, is soaking up the therapeutic vibes of the city. Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been sharing glimpses of Chandigarh as she sees it in her Instagram series about "small town life" - a hashtag she adds to all her posts. On Tuesday, Tahira wrote that she's been brushing up her photography skills during her cycle rides around Chandigarh. Talking about cycling, she wrote it started as a sport but now is more like a "therapeutic" experience for her "mental well being": "I took to cycling as a sport and also to declutter mentally but I realised I was viewing the same roads, trees and houses with a different perspective. I was finding beauty in nature that I had never before appreciated let alone acknowledged. It is extremely therapeutic. Earlier on it meant only exercise for the physical aspect but now it has become a therapy for my mental well being and happiness too."

Attaching a photo of herself with her daily ride - her cycle, Tahira wrote how she's been chronicling interesting nooks and corners Chandigarh that come her way during her daily trips: "And I have doing some photography with my mobile too (have shared some pictures earlier on)! The pictures might not be the best ones but each one has a lot of my heart - as I truly valued and appreciated what I saw."

Tahira, who is a cancer survivor, had earlier written a post about "feeling very low", when she was showered a whole lot of love from her Instafam, including Ayushmann's Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha.

A week ago, Ayushmann's co-star Yami Gautam, who is also from Chandigarh, loved seeing her hometown on Tahira Kashyap's Instagram. She reacted with the red heart icon.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in November 2008. They are parents to son Virajveer and son Varushka.