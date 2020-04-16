Tahira Kashyap Is 'Embarrassed' But Everyone Else Loves Her Lockdown Look

Tahira Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap has come up with the comfiest lockdown look. The 35-year-old director shared a glimpse of her super cute ponytails on her Instagram profile and her Instafam is going 'aww' at it. In the picture, Tahira can be seen hiding her face with her hand as she clicked the selfie. Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, "I am so embarrassed that I want to share. They don't qualify to be ponytails, par baat kahin tak toh pahunchi hai! (they don't qualify to be ponytails, but at least they have reached somewhere close). She also added, "That's my lockdown look at home." Take a look:

Within minutes, Tahira's post was flooded with comments from her friends in the industry. Reacting to the post, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Bass! Ur next in Dream Girl. Too cute," while the Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha wrote, "Hahahhahahaha!! Dikhao dikhao shakal dikhao (show your face)."

Tahire Kashyap, who is currently at home with her family, has been keeping her Instafam amused by reciting "lockdown tales" written by her. She is also posing for husband Ayushmann Khurrana's camera with her cup of tea.

Tahira, who battled cancer in 2018, has taken up her brushes in coronavirus lockdown. Take a look:

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in November, 2008. They welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and their daughter Varushka in 2014.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he shared screen space with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Tahira, on the other hand, sports many hats - She's a writer, professor and a theatre director.