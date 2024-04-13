Trending: Tabu's Then And Now Pics

Tabu shared this image. (courtesy: tabutiful)

On a fine Saturday afternoon, Tabu treated us to a fantastic post on Instagram. The actress recently shared a then-and-now collage of herself. She is looking stunning, as always. In the photos, Tabu is seen wearing animal-printed outfits. The first picture is from 1995. She is seen wearing a saree with a statement necklace. It seems that the pic was taken during a shoot. The other photo is from one of the promotional events for her latest release Crew. Tabu looks ravishing in the halter neck blouse and sequin number. Giving a spin to Salman Khan's blockbuster hit Ek Tha Tiger, she wrote, “Ek hai Tiger. 1995,2024.”

Last month, Tabu shared the photo from her Crew promotions on Instagram. In the pic, she is seen relaxing on a couch.

Apart from Tabu, Crew features Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film has been co-produced by Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Recently, Tabu spoke about her bond with Virasat co-star Anil Kapoor. In an interview with Connect FM Canada, the actress said, “My association with the Kapoor family (Anil and Boney Kapoor) is 35 years long when Rhea was just one year old. At the beginning of my career, I did Prem which was opposite Sanjay. It was produced by Boney Kapoor. I later worked with Anil in Priyadarshan's Virasat, an adaptation of the Tamil film Thevar Magan. I shared the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Kuttey. So it has been a long journey.”

Tabu also spoke about Rhea Kapoor and her skills as a producer. She said, “It is nice to see Rhea as strong-headed producer.”

Crew was released on March 29. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also part of the film.