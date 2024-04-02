Crew Star Tabu On Rhea Kapoor: 'Nice To See Her As A Strong-Headed Producer'

Image was shared by Tabu. (courtesy: tabutiful)

Tabu, who is currently basking in the success of her heist comedy Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, recently opened up about her association with Anil Kapoor and his family. ICYDK, Crew is co-produced by Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Reflecting on her association with Anil and his family, Tabu, in an interview with Connect FM Canada, shared, “My association with the Kapoor family (Anil and Boney Kapoor) is 35 years long when Rhea was just one year old.” “At the beginning of my career, I did Prem which was opposite Sanjay. It was produced by Boney Kapoor. I later worked with Anil in Priyadarshan's Virasat, an adaptation of the Tamil film Thevar Magan. I shared the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Kuttey. So it has been a long journey,” added Tabu.

On her experience of working with Rhea Kapoor, Tabu added, “It is nice to see Rhea as strong-headed producer.”

For the unversed, Tabu has worked with Rhea Kapoor's dad and actor Anil Kapoor in Virasat.

On the other hand, Tabu and team Crew has been garnering praises from her industry friends. After Karan Johar, actor Arjun Kapoor gave a roaring shout out to the team. Arjun Kapoor extensively praised the film's lead actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and wrote, "Tabu just a genius actor who always knows exactly what to do even when she isn't saying anything she's saying it all... Kareena Kapoor aap toh front foot aake khel kar gaye ho on this one... Content and you both have killed it! Kriti Sanon to stand tall 'literally' and hold your own while looking smashing as well... kudos to you."

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film released in theatres on March 29 and it is ruling the box office already.