Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sachin Shroff Marries Chandni

Sachin Shroff shared this picture.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff got married to Chandni in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor re-shared many pictures on his Instagram stories from his wedding ceremony (originally shared by his friends). The wedding was attended by the cast of TMKOC, including Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar and others. Munmun shared several pictures on her Instagram stories featuring the newlyweds Sachin and Chandni. In the images, Sachin looks handsome in a traditional ensemble, while the bride looks pretty in a lehenga set. In the caption, Munmun wrote, "Our handsome dulha (groom) and his pretty dulhan (bride)."

Ahead of the wedding, Sachin Shroff hosted a lavish engagement party on Friday in Mumbai. The party was attended by the TMKOC team, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team, and others. For the occasion, Sachin opted for a black pant-suit set, while Chandni wore embroidered gown.

It is Sachin Shroff's second wedding. Earlier, he was married to actress Juhi Parmar, but they got divorced in 2018, nine years after their wedding. Together they have a daughter Samaira.

On the work front, Sachin Shroff is known for his performances in TV shows such as Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Arjun in Naaginn, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun and many more.