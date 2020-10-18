Taapsee Pannu Is Looking Back At Her Vacation Days Like This

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, who returned to Mumbai last week, is reliving her vacation days by sharing throwbacks from her Maldives holiday.On Sunday morning, the actress shared a stunning photograph from her vacation, where she was accompanied by her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. Dressed in an olive green outfit, Taapsee Pannu can be seen happily posing, with the blue waters of Maldives in the backdrop. She captioned the post: "Looking back at it with all the love and joy. Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report .#WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode."

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Here are some of the posts from Taapsee Pannu's Maldives vacation:

Taapsee Pannu's fans will get to see a lot more of her as she has a busy schedule ahead, with back-to-back projects lined-up. The actress' forthcoming projects include Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Looop LapetaShabaash Mithu. Looop Lapeta, which will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run while Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The actress will also be seen in the film Rashmi Rocket.

Last year too, Taapsee Pannu made many onscreen appearances. She starred in Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan, to name a few. Her last project was Anubhav Sinha's 2020 film Thappad.