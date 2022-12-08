Taapsee Pannu And Gulshan Devaiah Host Blurr Screening For Friends. See Pics

Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah pictured at the screening.

Before the release of the thriller Blurr, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night and it was attended by a couple of Bollywood and TV celebs. Headlining the screening were the film's stars Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah. Taapsee has also co-produced the film. The guestlist at the film screening included actor-singer Meiyang Chang, filmmaker Goldie Behl, TV star Drashti Dhami, actors Vidya Malvade and Aadar Jain. The film's lead pair Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah happily posed with the guests at the screening.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Zee 5 from December 9. The movie has been produced by Zee Studios, Outsider Films and Echelon Productions. The film marks Taapsee Pannu's debut as a producer. Blurr showcases the story of a woman who's slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.

In terms of work, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the thriller DoBaaraa. She will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and with actor Pratik Gandhi in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.