Blurr: Taapsee Pannu And Gulshan Devaiah Begin Shooting For Their Film

Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah have begun shooting for their new project Blurr in Nainital. On Sunday, the duo shared pictures from the first day of the shooting of Taapsee's production debut. While Taapsee Pannu posted a picture of herself prepping for her role, Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of themselves and wrote: "Mr and Mrs Blurr." In the pictures, Taapsee can be seen sporting a black top, matching trousers and a multicolored long jacket. She captioned her post: "Shubh Aarambh! Let's do this Gayatri!" and added the hashtags #Blurr #Day1 and #HappyBeginning. Blurr is Taapsee Pannu's recently-launched production house Outsiders Films' first project.

Check out Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah's posts here:

Taapsee Pannu announced her production house and first film as a producer on Thursday in a series of posts on Instagram. In one post, she wrote: "Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So, wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the 'outside.' Writing a new chapter of life, now as a producer with the 'Outsider Films.' #OutsidersFilms #NewChapter" while in another, her caption read: "Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for 'Outsiders Films' while I'm allowed to boss around. Pranjal Khandhdiya (producer) and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other's back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers! #OutsidereFilms."

Blurr is being directed by Ajay Bahl. "And here's the first one of the slate. The chill to match the thrill! #BLURR!" the actress wrote announcing her production debut two days ago. She also unveiled the first look poster of Blurr that features her eyes blindfolded.

Taapsee Pannu also has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and a film with Anurag Kashyap lined up.