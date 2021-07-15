Blurr: Taapsee Pannu's Blindfolded First Look From Her Debut Film As A Producer

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture.(Image courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, who recently announced her production company titled Outsiders Films, on Thursday, dropped the first look poster of Blurr, which marks her first film as a producer. The 33-year-old actress announced Blurr earlier in the day as the first film of her production slate. Besides producing the film, Taapsee Pannu will also star in it. The poster of the film features Taapsee with her eyes blindfolded. The poster also features Taapsee with her hands on her eyes. In addition to that, we see somebody else's hands on Taapsee's hands. The dark background of the poster adds a depth to it making it look even more mysterious. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote: "You haven't seen it all....As yet."

Blurr will be directed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl. Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films will co-produce it. The film is slated for a 2022 release. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast of the film.

Coming back to Taapsee Pannu's production house. The actress has launched Outsiders Films in collaboration with producer Pranjal Khandhdiya. Taapsee made the announcement earlier in the day with an Instagram post. She shared a picture of the logo of her production house and a picture of herself and producer Pranjal Khandhdiya. "Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for "Outsiders Films" while I'm allowed to boss around," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Haseen Dillruba. She has a number of finished projects waiting for a release, including Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa and Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta. She will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu, which is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj.