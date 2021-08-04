Taapsee Gives Us A Glimpse Of 'The Great Wall Of Pannus' From Nainital. See Here

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture.(Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee's sisters Shagun and Evania recently visited Nainital

They joined Taapsee for her birthday celebrations

Taapsee dropped a picture of herself and her sisters from Nainital

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been in Uttarakhand's Nainital for the shoot of her production venture Blurr for quite some time now, on Wednesday, dropped a new picture on Instagram. The picture features Taapsee with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu, who recently visited her in Nainital for celebrating her 34th birthday. The new Instagram entry gives us a glimpse of what Taapsee termed as the "great wall of Pannus." The monochrome picture captures the sisters from behind as they stand admiring the view of the Nainital hills. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote: "The Great Wall of the next Gen Pannus."

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's aforementioned post here:

As mentioned above, Taapsee ringed into her 34th birthday in Nainital earlier this week. She marked her birthday with an Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself which captured her watching the sunrise in the hills. "Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me coz utho to aise utho, fakr ho bulandi ko. Jhuko to aise jhuko, bandgi bhi naaz kare," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Taapsee began shooting for Blurr in Nainital last month. The film marks her first film as a producer under her production company Outsiders Films. She will also be seen starring in the film.

Taapsee was last seen in Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Besides Blurr, she will also be seen in films like Dobaaraa, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.