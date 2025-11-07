Sussanne Khan's Mother Zarine Khan Dies At 81 In Mumbai

Sanjay Khan's wife and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, has died. She was 81. The actress, who breathed her last this morning at her Mumbai residence, had been suffering from age-related ailments for a while now.

Background

Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Reportedly, Sanjay and Zarine met at a bus stop and soon fell in love. They married in 1966. She had acted in films like Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

In July this year, Sussanne Khan celebrated her mother's 81st birthday. She shared a video on Instagram featuring candid moments with her mother, Zarine and other family members.

Alongside the video, Sussanne wrote, "Mama Mia. My My.. what an amazing Mama you are. Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous, beautiful mommy.. all that I do and All that I create in my Life have to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind and my grit... I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl... May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do... Have the most spectacular year!!!"

Sussanne Khan was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan. They married in 2000 after dating for four years. They divorced in 2014. The ex-couple is co-parenting their two sons- Hrehaan and Hridaan.