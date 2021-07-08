Sussanne Khan's Midweek Mood Summed Up In A Post

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne shared a new Instagram post on Instagram

She shared a quote by Roald Dahl

"If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face," she wrote

Are you going through mid-week blues? Head straight to Sussanne Khan's Instagram timeline. Trust us when we say this as the interior designer's words of wisdom are all you need to power through. Sussanne posted pictures of herself looking radiant as ever. The interior designer picked a simple white tank top and off-white capri pants here. We agree that taking the eyes off her elegant and poised demeanor is a bit of a task. But we couldn't help but notice the caption she posted alongside the pretty pictures on the social media platform. She took inspiration from author Roald Dahl and wrote, "If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely -Roald Dahl." The motivational post received several likes and comments from Sussanne's fans and followers within minutes of being uploaded. It seems like her caption resonated with a lot of people.

Feeling that positivity yet? But if you are still looking for some motivation, take a look at the next one by Sussanne. This time, she is talking about "the beauty of becoming". She picked lines by American writer Max De Pree. "We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are - Max De Pree," read the note. The picture received lots of love from her friends and followers. Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan left a sweet comment. He wrote, "Sus, you just nailed it." along with a purple heart emoji. Actress Preity Zinta too left a comment on the post, she wrote, "Hottie" along with two fire emojis.

Sussanne Khan is the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan. She married actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The couple got divorced in 2014. They remain good friends and are co-parenting their two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.