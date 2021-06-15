A Scene From Sussanne Khan's Work Diaries. See What She Posted

Sussanne Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy suzkr)

Sussanne Khan gave her Instafam a glimpse of what her day at work looks like. The interior decorator shared a video on her profile on Tuesday, in which she can be seen working on her laptop. She then pans the camera towards a shoot setup. She even poses with her co-workers in the video. Sussanne Khan, keeping her safety into consideration, can be seen wearing a face shield in the video. For her day at work, Sussanne picked a casual black t-shirt that she paired with matching pants. She captioned the post: "Row, row, row... To better times." She added the hashtag #justkeepswimming.

In the comments section of Susanne Khan's post, her friends left a few comments. Producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a few heart emojis. Actors Kunal Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani too dropped heart emojis on the post.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's post here:

When Sussanne is not busy working, she focuses on her fitness and often shares posts from her workout diaries, which get shout outs from her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan as well. Posting a video in which she can be seen doing the dive bomber push-ups, Sussanne wrote: "The lower back flexibility and curvature improving, powerhouse exercise... The dive bomber push up."

Here's another prost from her fitness diaries. "What we do every day, each day and repeat again creates us. Choose well," she wrote. Take a look here :

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Sussanne married Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last year, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown.