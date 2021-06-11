Sussanne Khan Snipped Her Blonde Bob And Is Loving It

Sussanne Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: suzkr/)

Highlights Sussanne Khan shared an Instagram reel on Thursday

"Summer blonde," she wrote

In the reel, Sussanne can be seen showing off her new hairstyle

Sussanne Khan is loving her new haircut. Proof? Her latest post on Instagram. The interior decorator recently got a chic bob haircut and she can't get enough of it. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sussanne carries every hairstyle in really fashionable ways but bob cut sure looks pretty good on her. In her latest post, Sussanne Khan can be seen showing off her new hairstyle and how much she is enjoying "feeling the nape of her neck." She gave a twist to Lizzo's track Good As Hell and wrote: "Feelin 'Nape of Neck' good as hell... #summerblonde" in her caption.

Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali also loves her new look. Reacting to Sussanne's post, she dropped fire icons in the comments section.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's post here:

Sussanne Khan shared her new look with her fans a couple of days ago. "Don't let praise go to your head or criticism to your heart. You will be struck by lightning, you will fall on your face hard...And then you get up and try again," she captioned this picture.

Sussanne believes that "beauty begins the minute you decide to be 100 percent yourself" and we agree with her. Sharing more glimpses of her "edgy" new look, Sussanne thanked her team for her makeover. "Whatever floats your boat be kind while rowing it. his is an appreciation reel to my wonderful team," read an excerpt from her post.

Sussanne Khan married actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The couple divorced in 2014, however, they are still good friends. They are parents to two sons named Hrehaan and Hridhaan.