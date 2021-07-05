On Sussanne Khan's Birthday Post For Brother Zayed, Hrithik Roshan Drops This Comment

A still from the video featuring Sussanne and Zayed Khan.(Image courtesy: suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne Khan dedicated a special post to her brother's birthday

Sussanne shared a video featuring herself and Zayed

"You are my darling little brother," she wrote

First, happy birthday, Zayed Khan. The actor turned 41 today and birthday wishes have started pouring in for him. Zayed Khan's sister, interior designer Sussanne Khan, dedicated a special Instagram post to the birthday of her "darling little brother." Sussanne Khan marked Zayed Khan's birthday with a special video that features throwback pictures of the brother-sister duo. Sussanne complemented the post with an adorable caption and wrote: "You are my darling little brother who feels like my twin.. having your love and unconditional support through the bad and good in my life has been so crazily epic." She went on to wish Zayed Khan on his birthday and also termed herself as the "forever cheerleader" of Zayed. "Happiest happy birthday To my amazing Zai.. there is NO one else with a power packed relentless solid heart like yours. Love you the mostesttttt.... Your forever cheerleader Suzzz," she wrote in the caption.

Sussanne Khan's birthday post for her brother received a comment from her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan. Commenting on the post, Hrithik Roshan called Zayed Khan the "best man." Zayed responded to Hrithik Roshan's commented and wrote: "Best brother anyone can have. I'm blessed."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Zayed and Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali also dedicated an Instagram post to Zayed's birthday. She shared a picture, and a video of herself and Zayed Khan on Instagram. "Happy happy birthday Zaydu. Zayed Khan. May this year be the best year ever for you," she wrote in the caption. "I wish you love luck laughter light Health Wealth Happiness success prosperity and all that you wish for. Love you toooooooooooooooo much," she added.

Check out Farah Khan Ali's post for Zayed Khan here:

Talking about Zayed Khan, the actor too dedicated an Instagram post to his own birthday. Zayed shared a picture of himself and his wife Malaika Parekh on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote that he is dedicating his birthday to Malaika "for standing with me through thick and thin." In a long emotional caption, he thanked Malaika for always being there for him. "I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums. For never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself. For showing me the true power of a good woman," an excerpt from the post read.

Hrithik Roshan commented on Zayed Khan's post and wrote: "Sweet...happy birthday brother."

Zayed Khan is the son of actor Sanjay Khan and actress Zarine Katrak. He made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He later appeared in films like Main Hoon Na, Blue, Dus and Shaadi No.1.