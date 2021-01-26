Hrithik Roshan Shares A Happy Pic With Zayed Khan And Family

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy hrithikroshan)

On the occasion of Republic Day, Hrithik Roshan posted a happy picture of himself along with his ex-wife's brother and actor Zayed Khan on his Instagram profile. The picture also features Zayed Khan's wife Malaika Khan and their kids. Sharing the happy picture on his profile, Hrithik Roshan wrote in his caption: "There is something about walking on uneven surfaces. I don't know what it is but it makes my heart smile." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #keepexploring, #staycurious, #adventurers and #exploreeverything. Meanwhile, Zayed Khan posting the same picture as Hrithik, wrote: "Happy Republic Day! Keep exploring! From the 'Troopers'."

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Gayatri Joshi joined Sonali Bendre for filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Hrithik posted a picture from the birthday bash and he wrote: "Happy birthday my friend Goldie Behl. Have a super duper year mere dost." ICYMI, take a look at the picture here:

Happy Birthday my friend @GOLDIEBEHL . Have a super duper year mere dost . pic.twitter.com/B4SyTUkFKO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2021

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together. Here are some of their posts together:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019.