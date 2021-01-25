Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre And Others Celebrate Goldie Behl's Birthday

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy iHrithik)

Highlights Hrithik posted a picture from Goldie Behl's birthday

"Have a super duper year mere dost," wrote Hrithik

Sonali Bendre also shared a greeting for her husband

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Gayatri Joshi joined Sonali Bendre for filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday celebrations in Mumbai on Sunday night. Pictures from the get-together were shared by Hrithik on his social media profile. Hrithik, who has been friends with the filmmaker for the longest time, shared a picture from the birthday bash and he wrote: "Happy birthday my friend Goldie Behl. Have a super duper year mere dost." All the guests were seen dressed in colour-coordinated black outfits. Zayed Khan too shared the same picture and Hrithik on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "No filters in life! Only everything that makes a pack a pack! And all the flaws that make it prefect ! Happy birthday Goldy Bhel. 49 lives on!"

See the pictures from Goldie Behl's birthday bash here:

Happy Birthday my friend @GOLDIEBEHL . Have a super duper year mere dost . pic.twitter.com/B4SyTUkFKO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre too shared pictures from her husband's birthday celebrations. In the pictures, Ranveer Behl was also seen twinning with dad Goldie Behl. Sonali wrote in her caption: "Happy birthday husband." See Sonali Bendre's post here:

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl first met on the sets of the film Naaraaz. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in November last year and went on a road trip. "Road trip with the boys and my girl... about time we did one of these... Oh and happy anniversary, Goldie Behl," Sonali Bendre wrote in her caption.

Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her brother Zayed Khan, Gayatri Joshi and Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl are a part of a close-knit circle. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan even visited Sonali Bendre in New York, when she was undergoing cancer treatment in the year 2018.