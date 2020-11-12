Sonali Bendre And Goldie Behl's Perfect Plan On 18th Wedding Anniversary - A Road Trip

Sonali Bendre shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre )

First, happy anniversary, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl! To celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, the duo decided to go on a road trip. Sounds fun, right? And no points for guessing that the duo were accompanied by their son Ranveer and pet pooch Icy. On Wednesday, Sonali Bendre shared a picture from their road trip, in which the family can be seen sitting in a car. "Road trip with the boys and my girl... about time we did one of these... Oh and happy anniversary, Goldie Behl," wrote the actress in the caption. The filmmaker also shared a loved up photo of himself and Sonali and wished her like this "Happy 18th to us! Blessed to have her in my life. Wouldn't have it any other way."

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. The actress returned to Mumbai in December 2018.

Last year too, on their anniversary, Sonali and Goldie went on a road trip to Atmantan Wellness Resort in Pune. Sharing how her cancer diagnosis changed the filmmaker, Sonali wrote this in her anniversary post last year: "This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on and keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So, on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let's take a break and go on a road trip to Atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he's changed. He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me."

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab, Diljale, Major Saab and Duplicate among others. She was last seen as a judge on TV reality show India's Best Dramebaaz.