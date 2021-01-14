'High On Love,' Hrithik Roshan Is Busy Chilling With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan with his sons. (courtesy suzkr)

Make way for Hrithik Roshan, who is a happy soul in his latest Instagram video. The actor, on Thursday, posted a video, in which he can be seen riding a bicycle. In the latter section of the video, he was joined by his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan captioned the video: "Daddy cool." Hrithik Roshan's Instafam showered lots of love on his post. So did his colleagues. Hrithik's War co-star and self-confessed fan Tiger Shroff dropped a couple of clap and smiley emojis in the comments section of the post. Mrunal Thakur, who shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, dropped a Hi five emoticon.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

On Hrithik Roshan's 47th birthday, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a video that featured many pictures of Hrithik with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She wrote: "Happy happiest birthday Rye. Wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to... Have a meaningful blessed 2021. #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds."

Last month, Hrithik Roshan stepped out for a movie night with his family. He shared a picture from a film theatre and wrote: "Home is where the heart is. My wonderland. Cinemas are back and so am I! Now watching Wonder Woman 1984 in my other super hero mask."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together.